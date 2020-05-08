Gallup MainStreet begins initiative to help local businesses

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A new initiative has been announced by the Gallup MainStreet Arts and Cultural District to help aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. It is being launched as a virtual-offering program and will grow to continually support small businesses and entrepreneurs as situations change over time.

The initiative includes a so-called Resilient Businesses Grant Program for small businesses located within the MainStreet district. Webinars on e-commerce solutions and recovery positioning strategies will be offered as well as one-on-one mentoring. Funds will also be awarded to assist with delivery service support, inventory assistance, rent, and adding online services.

Aspiring business owners can also participate in an entrepreneur boot camp webinar focusing on entrepreneurship, strategy, and resources. One-on-one mentoring will be offered and the chance to participate in a pitch session resulting in the distribution of seed money to at least one participant.

Applications and qualification guidelines will be available soon for the small business grant program. More information can be found on the official Gallup MainStreet website.

