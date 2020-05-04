Gallup lockdown in effect this weekend

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Gallup remains under lockdown tonight. The governor authorized the emergency order under the state’s Riot Control Act, meaning anybody who is not a resident of Gallup is not allowed into the city.

Travelers heading through cannot stop in Gallup for gas, food, or a hotel room. State police are monitoring the eleven checkpoints and roadblocks with the National Guard. Both state police and Gallup police say there have been no arrests or citations regarding the order so far.

Over the weekend, the governor defended her decision to lock down the city. “But I think it weighed really heavy on that community because it is really harsh but necessary,” Governor Lujan Grisham said. The lockdown is set to end Monday at noon.

