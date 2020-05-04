Gallup lockdown in effect this weekend

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Gallup remains under lockdown tonight. The governor authorized the emergency order under the state’s Riot Control Act, meaning anybody who is not a resident of Gallup is not allowed into the city.

Travelers heading through cannot stop in Gallup for gas, food, or a hotel room. State police are monitoring the eleven checkpoints and roadblocks with the National Guard. Both state police and Gallup police say there have been no arrests or citations regarding the order so far.

Over the weekend, the governor defended her decision to lock down the city. “But I think it weighed really heavy on that community because it is really harsh but necessary,” Governor Lujan Grisham said. The lockdown is set to end Monday at noon.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss