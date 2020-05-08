Gallup locals react to lockdown extension

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The lockdown in Gallup was supposed to be lifted this afternoon, but the governor is extending it to help stop the spread of the virus but there are some new changes to this extension.

A mile north of Gallup off of highway 491 is where state police and local authorities are conducting one of their checkpoints for people wanting to get into the city. People who live inside and outside of Gallup said the lockdown has been tough on the community and they have mixed feelings on the governor’s new orders today that extend the lockdown.

“I thought it was the right decision,” said a Gallup local. “Based on the terrible situation here in Gallup where there has been an explosion of folks testing positive.”

“I kind of have mixed feelings about it because this area is used to provide to the Navajo Nation out there and I kind of felt mixed reviews about that,” said Gallup local Nina Beth Williams.

Despite a relatively small population, McKinley County has the most coronavirus cases in the state. Gallup has been closed off to non-residents since May 1st. If you want to get into the city, you have to show proof of essential work business or residency at these checkpoints.

The lockdown was supposed to be lifted Thursday afternoon and people were lining up at these checkpoints, eager to get into the city to buy groceries and conduct other business. Instead, the governor extended the lockdown through noon on Sunday.

A man who lives outside the city limits said its been tough on people in surrounding areas who buy their groceries in Gallup.

“For me, I go to work,” said the man. “I come in and go back out and it’s kind of hard for some people seeing them try to come in and they just have to turn around.”

There are a few changes with this new extension. Starting Friday night at 8 p.m., roads going through Gallup will reopen to non-residents so people can do their essential business, like going to grocery stores. Another big change is that once people get inside the city, they are required to wear masks when they are out. The limit of two people per call will also stay in effect.

