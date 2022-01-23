Gallup hospital reinstates “no visitor” policy

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services has reinstated its no visitor policy due to a recent surge in COVID cases. There are a few exceptions that allow one family member or support person allowed with pregnant women in the birthing center, pediatric patients, and any patient needing a personal care attendant at admission.
Terminal Patients will be determined on a case-by-case basis.