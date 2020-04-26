Gallup, Farmington two of the state’s worst-hit areas for coronavirus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two new Mexico cities are some of the areas being hit hte hardest by the coronavirus in the U.S.
According to the New York Times, Gallup has the fourth-highest number of cases per 1,000 people over the last two weeks at 7.86 cases. Meanwhile, Farmington has the 13th-most deaths per 1,000 people over the last two weeks at 0.26 deaths. The study says both areas are still growing in the number of cases.
