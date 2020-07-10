Future of Grants City Manager unclear

News Alert
New Mexico will see 100-degree temps through weekend
GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – It is still unknown whether or not the Grants City Manager Laura Jaramillo will be reinstated.

Jaramillo was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, after she and Mayor Martin Hicks disagreed on a raise for golf course employees. Before the closed session, two residents asked for her reinstatement.

One of those residents even called for the council to remove Mayor Martin Hicks from office, saying he’s violated the city charter multiple times and he doesn’t know how to behave. “While he was present in the meeting, he was denigrating to council member, used foul language, made a call on his cell phone during open meeting, which by the way, should be part of meeting record, and threw his chair against the wall and stormed out of the meeting,” said Grants resident Beverly Michael.

This is the second time Mayor Hicks has tried to fire Jaramillo. The first was back in May when Jaramillo didn’t want to reopen the golf course because of the pandemic.

