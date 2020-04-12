Furniture store donates new mattresses to health care providers

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – American Home Furniture wants to help ease the strain on health care employees at work and at home.

Saturday, the company loaded up and sanitized brand-new mattresses that will be donated to health care providers across the state. Up to 200 of them will go to workers who have set up separate sleeping quarters from their loved ones to help maintain social distancing orders.

“Some folks are working in the hospitals with COVID-19 and then are coming back and want a safe area to keep their families safe,” said Marketing Manager Jack Freed. Health care providers wanting mattresses for donations next weekend can find the contact information on American Home’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞