Furniture store donates new mattresses to health care providers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – American Home Furniture wants to help ease the strain on health care employees at work and at home.

Saturday, the company loaded up and sanitized brand-new mattresses that will be donated to health care providers across the state. Up to 200 of them will go to workers who have set up separate sleeping quarters from their loved ones to help maintain social distancing orders.

“Some folks are working in the hospitals with COVID-19 and then are coming back and want a safe area to keep their families safe,” said Marketing Manager Jack Freed. Health care providers wanting mattresses for donations next weekend can find the contact information on American Home’s website.