Frontline father shares his story working for New Mexico Donor Services during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we continue to work out way through the current health crisis, may of us are facing a series of different challenges. On challenge that health care workers are seeing in particular is organ donation.

Family care coordinator for New Mexico Donor Services, Jelani Brent, discusses his story of being a father on the frontline and the organ donation challenges that are occurring during the pandemic. Brent works with families of potential organ donors in order to help them through the decision and process.

He says that the pandemic has been the most challenging time of his six years at the organization. When he goes into a hospital, Brent knows that he will be meeting a family that is experiencing likely their worst day of their life as they have lost a loved one.

“Organ donation is oftentimes the bright spot for families that have just recently experienced a loss especially here in New Mexico where there are over 700 people on the waiting list waiting for an organ,” said Brent. “That number only increases to over 110,000 nationwide that are waiting to receive a life-saving gift.”

In may circumstances, Brent works with other fathers who have lost a child. He helps parents process their loss while also helping them understand that the donation and how it can help others in need by giving the gift of live.

During the pandemic, having to interact less in person and more via telephone has been particularly challenging. Brent explains that so much of his job depends on his ability to establish a connection with the family of possible donors.

Brent says that there have been challenges not only at the hospital, but also at home as he is a husband and father of three children. He has had to take additional precautions to make sure he is not putting his family at risk of COVID-19 and must remove his work clothes, scrubs, and shoes before entering his house and then washing immediately.

Brent showers before interacting with his wife and children as an additional safety measure. He says that it is all worth it when he is able to help a family through their loss while also helping others live through the gift of life.

As the pandemic spread in March, the number of deceased donors began a steady decline into early April. During that time, the pandemic had a dramatic impact on the number of transplants in the United States and in New Mexico.

Thanks to the work of staff at New Mexico Donor Services, since late April and May, donation and transplants have increased from their low points and are now closer to normal. Register to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor online.