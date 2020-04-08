Friends throw surprise ceremony for graduate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque native got a surprise graduation ceremony after hers was canceled. Faith Giron was set to graduate from Arizona State University with a master’s in social work on May 14.

Since that isn’t happening a few friends stirred up some pomp and circumstance of their own, complete with a homemade diploma to cheer her up.

“They knew I was having a really hard time with this so to put something together to put a smile on my face was exactly what I needed at that moment,” said Faith.

Giron is moving back to Albuquerque in the next few weeks and plans to start her career here.

