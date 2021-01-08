Friday is last day New Mexicans can apply for housing cost assistance through Mortgage Finance Authority

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday is the last day to apply for housing cost assistance through the state’s Mortgage Finance Authority. The program is helping New Mexicans going through financial hardship because of COVID-19. Those who qualify can receive as much as $1,500 a month for up to three months to pay back rent or mortgage payments. The assistance does not have to be repaid.

Applications must be received before 5 p.m. Friday. Qualifying applicants must be able to prove financial hardship is directly related to the COVID-19 health crisis, you must provide documentation that you are past due on rent, mortgage, or other housing costs, and your current payments must have been current as of February 28.

Several supporting documents are needed in order to submit an application. A list of acceptable documentation is available on the MFA website. For more information or to apply, visit housingnm.org/static/covid-assistance.

