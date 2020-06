ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Church at The King’s House will be holding a free grocery giveaway Saturday, June 13.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and located at 2500 Corona Dr. NW. The event has been sponsored by many local businesses and was created to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

No ID is required in order to get the free box of groceries. Social distancing measures will also be in place.