ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is handing out at-home COVID tests. The 80,000 kits are among the one-million tests required by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico Department of Health. Each self-test kit comes with two tests.

According to a news release, the first sites to receive test kits include health and social service centers, community centers, senior centers, multi-generational centers, and public libraries in the priority areas. The kits will also be distributed through food pantries and to those who receive home visits from the Department of Senior Affairs.

The federal government is also mailing free COVID-19 self-test kits. Tests are limited to four per household. To learn more, visit https://www.covidtests.gov/.

