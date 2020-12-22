Free at-home COVID-19 tests available for New Mexicans

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday that New Mexicans can now order free, at-home COVID-19 self-administered saliva tests. According to a news release the free tests are available to all New Mexico residents– whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic, and whether they have come into close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual or not.

Any New Mexican with access to video-conferencing through Zoom can receive a test. According to the governor’s office, New Mexicans can receive the at-home test, meet with a testing supervisor through Zoom while they self-administer the test and then mail the sample back for laboratory processing with a prepaid UPS package. The release also states that the results should be available for the patient within 24 to 48 hours.

“We need more New Mexicans to get tested,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a news release. “We’ve worked hard every single day this year to make testing fast, easy and accessible to everyone. We ensured, from the very start, that cost would not be an obstacle for New Mexicans needing a COVID-19 test. And right now testing is one of the best ways to get New Mexico from ‘red’ to ‘green.’ We can drive down county positivity rates, help more businesses and workers get safely back on their feet, and keep more New Mexicans healthy. But it all starts with you, and it starts with getting a test. This is a very, very promising development.”

People requesting a test will be required to share basic identifying information, like a date of birth, phone number and name. Individuals will also be asked for insurance information, but the testing will not cost New Mexicans anything.

This is a developing story.

