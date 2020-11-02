Four new businesses added to rapid response watch list, 14 could face closure

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Environment Department announced Sunday that more than 100 businesses are now on its rapid response watch list. The list is made up of businesses that have reported two or more COVID cases, each prompting a rapid response, within a two-week period.

Right now, there are 111 businesses and government offices on the list. Of those establishments, 14 have had four or more rapid responses, which puts them at risk of being shut down. Over the next week, the Environment Department is expecting that it will likely force two-week closures on a handful of businesses under this new rule.

“These businesses will all be very aware that we’ve been there, conducting rapid responses, so, you know, I don’t think it should come as too much of a surprise for people,” Maddy Hayden, a spokesperson for the Environment Department said. Primarily, the state will apply that closure requirement to restaurants, retail spaces, hotels, and other close-contact businesses like gyms and salons.