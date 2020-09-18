Four more New Mexico counties meet reopening requirement for hybrid learning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department states that four additional New Mexico counties now meet the required health conditions for schools to reopen in a hybrid model according to the state’s updated COVID-19 map. On Thursday, the Department of Health’s map shows that McKinley County, Hidalgo County, Doña Ana County, and Curry County are now in the green zone, showing an improved rate of average daily cases and test positivity.

When the map was issued two weeks ago, the four counties were either yellow or red. Schools within the counties can now bring elementary students back for in-person learning in the hybrid model as long as they have a PED-approved reentry plan and have the required safety supplies and processes in place.

PED reports that even then, districts and charters may decide to remain in remote learning indefinitely. Since the last report, Catron County has moved from the green zone into the red zone, however, the department states that in order to maintain consistency of operations, schools that have already reopened in this county will not be required to close.

PED states the goal is to prevent communities from repeatedly moving back and forth between being open and closed. PED and NMDOH will closely monitor the conditions in Catron County and if they worsen to a point that public health officials determine a closure is necessary, schools will then be notified and given a window of time to complete a transition back to remote learning.

On September 3, there were 25 counties in the green zone. Since then, about 65 elementary schools with around 12,500 students reopened in the hybrid mode.