Former Miss Western Navajo Nation dies from COVID-19

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is mourning the loss of a prominent figure there. Valentina Blackhorse was Miss Western Navajo Nation from 2015 to 2016. She died Thursday from the coronavirus. Her family says Blackhorse who was from Kayenta, Arizona, had a great passion for competing in pageants and had an immense love for sharing her Navajo culture.
She is survived by her family including her one-year-old daughter, Poet. There is a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral expenses and extra funds will go to her daughter.
