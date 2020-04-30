Former Grants city manager files lawsuit against Mayor Hicks, city after refusing to reopen golf course amid COVID-19

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The former city manager of Grants has filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Martin Hicks for allegedly violating the New Mexico Whistleblower Protection Act after she was fired for refusing to open the city golf course amid the current emergency health order.

Earlier this week, former Grants City Manager Laura Jaramillo stated that she was fired by Mayor Hicks after she stood by municipal golf court staff who refused to reopen the course. Mayor Hicks gave small businesses permission to open their doors on Monday despite the governor’s emergency health order that forced the closure of all nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 health crisis.

According to the lawsuit, after Grants reopened the city golf course, New Mexico State Police issued a warning and cited a city employee for the violation. The lawsuit reports that following this incident, Jaramillo repeatedly tried to get Mayor Hicks to comply with the health order but he instead directed her to keep the course open.

The lawsuit states that Jaramillo refused to keep the golf course open as it would violate her duty to comply with executive and public health orders. The lawsuit says Mayor Hicks then “went on a tirade” against Jaramillo in front of the Grants City Council.

After again refusing to reopen the golf course, Hicks fired Jaramillo. According to the lawsuit, Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a cease-and-desist order to Mayor Hicks hours after her termination denouncing his actions and for violating public health orders.

The lawsuit claims Jaramillo’s termination was a violation of the New Mexico Whistleblower Protection Act and is seeking the practice to be deemed unlawful and the defendant to pay compensatory damages.

