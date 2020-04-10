Former Gov. Bill Richardson creates fund providing emergency medical supplies to Navajo Nation

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson poses for a photograph in his office in Santa Fe, N.M. Richardson says there should be an investigation into what happened to an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and was returned to his home state of […]

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Former Governor Bill Richardson announced that he has established a fund in order to help provide medical supplies and equipment to the Navajo Nation.

Partnering with the New Mexico Children’s Foundation and Molina Healthcare, Governor Richardson’s COVID-19 Navajo Families Relief Fund will start to immediately purchase PPE for delivery and will be distributed to areas on the Nation where they are critically needed.

The fund has started purchasing masks, gloves, gowns, and additional PPE to deliver to families and clinics in the Navajo Nation. The fund will also partner with Navajo organizations, clinics, and volunteers that have established a distribution infrastructure for food, water, and emergency supplies.

“The Navajo people face an unprecedented challenge as coronavirus spreads through the Nation,” said former Governor Bill Richardson. “Working with our partner organizations, we want to assist in the purchase, delivery, and distribution of critical medical supplies to the Navajo people.”

The public can also make donations to the fund by visiting the New Mexico Children’s Foundation website or by mailing a check to New Mexico Children’s Foundation, PO Box 8182, Santa Fe, NM 87504. For check donations, indicate on the memo line that it is for the Richardson Navajo Fund.

