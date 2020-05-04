Former Gov. Bill Richardson, actors create COVID-19 relief fund to assist southern Dona Ana County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A COVID-19 relief fund is being set up by some familiar faces.

Former Governor Bill Richardson and actors Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo have joined forces to create a fund to assist families in the Colonias area of Dona Ana County. The emergency relief fund, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico and the Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico, will offer applicants a one-time check of $150 for individuals and $300 for families.

The fund is made possible by donations and already raised $40,000. The fund was jumpstarted with a $10,000 donation from the Richardson Center for Global Engagement. Donations to the fund can be made online.

To apply for assistance, visit the Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico’s website or call them at 575-527-8799.

