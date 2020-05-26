Former Clovis mayor speaks out about mandating masks

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayors in some Southeast New Mexico towns are asking their residents to follow the governor’s order to wear a face mask. Now, a former mayor is speaking out against the requirement, with a controversial comment.

“Mandatory mask-wearing in the line in the sand,” said the former mayor of Clovis David Lansford. The former Clovis mayor and pharmacist David Lansford called into last week’s city council meeting to voice his opinions to the governor’s new health order that mandates masks to be worn in public, and the new mayor’s support for her order.

“Masks being mandatory, required in not only a act of a voluntary servitude, it’s slave training,” said Lansford. The former mayor added that he believes that if your healthy, wearing a mask is worse for your health. “In my opinion as a pharmacist, and I’m speaking as a pharmacist here, it’s detrimental to wear a mask when your healthy,” said Lansford.

The current mayor showed support before the council meeting of a video released on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Facebook page telling everyone to wear a mask in public. “If wearing a face covering will allow our businesses to be open, and our people to get back to work, that’s enough for me,” said Mayor Mike Morris.

Morris believes this is what is needed to be done to safely reopen New Mexico. Morris added he is powerless to override the state orders and it would be irresponsible to encourage businesses and citizens to violate public health orders with no way to protect them from repercussions. He would not comment on the former mayor’s slavery statement. Morris said it’s not the time or place to debate the little things. He said he is only doing what is necessary to get his city reopened.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources