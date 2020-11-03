Former APD cadet claims she was labeled as ‘Cadet COVID’ during time in academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a week after the Albuquerque Police Department fired the commander in charge of training cadets, a former cadet is opening up about her time in the academy. The woman says the culture in the academy was toxic.

Being a uniformed officer was the goal for former Albuquerque Police Cadet, Nan Zhang. “We got robbed twice in 2017. I thought the best way to help was to become a part of the solution,” she says.

Originally from China, Zhang says the problems started almost instantly when she joined APD’s Training Academy in January. “Oh, what are you saying? I don’t understand you,” she says.

While allegations of harassment and discrimination had been made about the APD Commander in charge of training cadets, Angela Byrd, Zhang says it actually started with the basic training officers. She says those officers, Francisco Aragon, Chris Wetterlund, and Tillery DiCenzo, really started picking on her once coronavirus cases were announced in New Mexico.

“They started to look at me weird. I became, ‘Cadet COVID,'” Zhang says.

Zhang’s dream of being a part of the department quickly faded and she says she was forced out. “The department was at the opportunity where they could’ve had their first Asian American female cadet and police officer,” says her attorney, Thomas Grover.

Grover is now suing the city because they refuse to give up public records that have to do with her cadet file. On top of that, Grover says just because the department got rid of the academy’s commander, doesn’t mean the problems will stop.

“There’s wrongdoers that are still there and haven’t been properly disciplined,” Grover says.

While Zhang doesn’t want anyone to lose their job, she wants Mayor Tim Keller to remember his favorite ‘One Albuquerque’ motto. “We’re all American and we’re all equal,” she says.

The city’s clerk tells KRQE News 13 in a statement:

“The City Clerk’s office works diligently to fulfill all records requests in accordance with the law.”

A spokesperson with APD added on in a statement:

“The claims made by the former cadet were thoroughly investigated along with other allegations by an independent outside investigator. All five officers remain employed at the Albuquerque Police Academy.”

Just Monday, APD’s Union President said he believed the firing of the academy commander was the start of great things for the department.

Related Content: