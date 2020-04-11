Food trucks allowed to vend at rest areas throughout state

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Highway Administration has authorized the New Mexico Department of Transportation to allow food vending, such as food trucks, at rest areas statewide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department says some commercial truck drivers and travelers may appreciate the convenience of food service at rest areas, minimizing the need to stop in certain towns or communities which may have limited take out, delivery, or dining options.

“The food trucks will provide an additional option for commercial drivers and other travelers especially in rural areas in between cities and towns. Our goal is provide as many options as possible for necessary travelers to stay safe and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread,” said DOT Secretary Mike Sandoval.

The vendors must agree to certain conditions, including maintaining at least six-feet from other individuals, avoiding person-to-person contact, directing employees to wash their hands frequently, and ensuring all surfaces where food is prepared and served are routinely disinfected.

Interested individuals can download the agreement here.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources