Food For Love virtual concert raises $700k for local food banks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of musicians came together to feed New Mexicans in need. The Food For Love virtual concert will donate every dollar earned to help local food banks.

They say the need to help the hungry in our state is greater than ever. “Tonight is all about addressing the hunger crisis right now in New Mexico. It’s a serious problem in the best of times, but it’s made alarmingly worse by the pandemic,” said a spokesperson.

At last check, the benefit had raised over half-a-million dollars. Those who still would like to donate can do so on the concert’s website.