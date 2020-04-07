Food establishments to sell convenience items

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants are helping residents maintain social distancing and starting to sell convenience store items.
Many food establishments will now offer grocery products and items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer for purchase on top of take out and delivery items. Officials say this is in compliance with state and federal restaurant regulations.
Establishments will continue to operate in a safe and sanitary way.
