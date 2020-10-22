Food distribution in northern New Mexico continues to see record-high numbers

The Food Depot says the need for their services has doubled through Northern New Mexico. (Courtesy: The Food Depot)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A food distribution in northern New Mexico is seeing record highs. Since the pandemic, the Food Depot has distributed 7.8 million pounds of food, compared to 4.7 million pounds during the same months last year. That’s enough for more than 6.5 million meals. Data shows 1 in 3 children and 1 in 5 people in New Mexico do not have consistent access to food.

“The pandemic continues to affect the lives of northern New Mexicans every single day. The Food Depot continues to adapt its disaster response to assist as many northern New Mexicans as possible,” said Sherry Hooper in a news release, executive director of The Food Depot.

