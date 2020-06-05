Food distribution held for Native American community

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Indian Center held another food distribution for the Native American community Friday. This is the seventh one. Vehicles lined up to get their care packages which included everything from food and cleaning supplies to toys and activity packets for kids and necessities for seniors.

“We have a whole variety of products so we want to make sure all ages are taken care of we’ve even had senior bundles in the past and we’re going to continue that,” said Caren Gala, director of Santa Fe Indian Center. The center is also offering emergency financial support for families.

To apply for emergency financial help, you can request an application by phone 505-660-4210 or by email sfindiancenter@gmail.com