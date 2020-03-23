Food banks struggle during COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roadrunner Food Bank isn’t seeing the normal amount of donations, and now they need your help now in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fewer donations, and more people in need with a huge spike in unemployment claims statewide. The Roadrunner Food Bank is taking a hit because of coronavirus concerns.

“It’s been very eye-opening and it’s been a little scary to make sure that we can continue our ability to provide food to people who are struggling,” said Sonya Warwick, with the Roadrunner Food Bank.

Officials at the food bank say the grocery store donations have dropped by 40 percent in recent weeks. “It means hungry New Mexicans will suffer, people who are food insecure will suffer, the people who just lost their jobs will suffer,” said Warwick.

They say this is because the groceries typically being donated by their grocery store partners, are sold out after people panic buying and stocking up on groceries. “People are shopping more frequently, they’re concerned with feeding their own families and having enough for the 14 days,” said Warwick.

On top of that, they’ve also lost volunteers. They say they’ve been having weekly meetings to discuss how to adapt to the new normal.

The Roadrunner Food Bank is accepting food donations at their warehouse. They’re in great need of high-protein items. You can also make a monetary donation, on their website.