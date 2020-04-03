Flights between Phoenix and Roswell suspended

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Flights from Roswell to Phoenix have been suspended.
American Airlines announced Wednesday it’s temporarily suspending the flights as it reduces the amount of travel during the pandemic. A limited number of flights will continue to and from Dallas-Fort Worth.
Passengers should check with the airline for any flight changes.
