Flags to be flown at half-staff on Navajo Nation in honor of Navajo Police Dept. officer

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have issued a proclamation that calls for all flags on the Nation to be flown at half-staff from June 24 through June 25 in honor of the Navajo Police Department officer who died from COVID-19. Officer Michael Lee died on June 19.

“As we lower all flags to honor the life of Officer Lee, let’s also take time to pray for strength and comfort his family, fellow officers, and many others who had the honor of knowing him,” said President Nez in a news release. “We will never know how many lives he saved during his 29 years of law enforcement service for the Navajo Nation, but we know that he gave his own life serving and protecting our communities. We will always cherish him and all that he gave of himself to others.”

Officer Lee started his law enforcement career at the Navajo Police Department in October 1990. He served as a patrol officer, a Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act officer and a supporter of the department’s information technology component.

In his first seven year with the department, Lee served in the Window Rock District and spent his remaining years at the Chinle District. Officer Lee’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Potter’s House Christian Center in Chinle, Arizona. His family is respectfully requesting any in-kind donations be done through the Memorial Account for Officer Michael Lee at Wells Fargo Bank.

