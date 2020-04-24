First-timers inspired to hunt in New Mexico amid Coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The coronavirus pandemic has encouraged more people to take up hunting this year. New Mexico Game and Fish reports they’ve had thousands more people apply for licenses and enter the big-game draw in New Mexico.

Eric Rivera said he’s never even owned a gun, let alone tried hunting. Dealing with the stress of the pandemic, and having friends who hunt inspired him.

“How we need to really be more just like self-reliant, whether it’s gardening or even meat sources, you know I mean if we have the capability to do it, it’s a good skill to have,” he added.

Rivera and his wife are self-employed music teachers who love the outdoors. Dealing with income loss, and grocery store shortages amid the pandemic lately got him thinking.

Eric Rivera and his family hiking

Rivera’s hunter friend offered to help him learn, so he applied for a big-game license for the first time this year and he’s not alone.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says they had 220,000 applications for the big-game draw this year, up about 11,000 from last year. That includes tags for deer, elk, antelope, Barbary sheep, bighorn sheep, oryx, ibex and javelina hunts.

Hunting guides and outfitters in New Mexico say they’ve also seen a record number of calls from people wanting to hunt and harvest their own meat.

“There’s a pretty healthy population of hunters in New Mexico, and they’re always willing to take kids out and get other people involved in the outdoors, and again that’s healthy for our economy, it’s healthy for our bodies,” said Derek Martin, Owner of Wilderness Outfitter Productions in Farmington.

“For a family to go out and harvest their own meat and put it in the freezer, they know exactly where that animal is coming from,” Martin added.

Not everyone who enters the draw will get to hunt, due to conservation laws and population management. However, Rivera got lucky and drew a tag this year for a cow elk. He said he realizes there’s a lot to learn and prepare for but he’ll have an experienced hunter with him.

“My wife and my daughter, I wanna bring them along with us, so it’ll be a good learning experience for all of us,” said Rivera. Rivera said he also acquired chickens for the first time in March and planted some garden boxes to grow his own produce.

“Whatever we’re able to harvest from our garden, that’s produce that’s gonna stay on the shelves,” said Rivera. “It helps everybody because we’re all in this together.”

A cow elk, what Rivera will be hunting for, can yield roughly 200 to 300 pounds of meat.