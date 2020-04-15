First responders show support, gratitude for Albuquerque healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A procession of first responders passed by the Albuquerque area hospitals on Wednesday morning to make sure workers there know they are appreciated.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters and Albuquerque Police Department officers started at the Convention Center and drove to Lovelace Hospital. Once there, they flashed their lights and sirens and held signs to show their support.

The group then traveled to Presbyterian and UNM Hospitals.

#APD and @abqfire want to show support to Presbyterian, Lovelace and UNMH Hospitals for their dedication during these difficult times with a showing of first responder vehicles. Thank you to ALL healthcare workers! https://t.co/JXR4vKcXm8 pic.twitter.com/Gma60Np8li — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) April 15, 2020

