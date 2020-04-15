First responders show support, gratitude for Albuquerque healthcare workers

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A procession of first responders passed by the Albuquerque area hospitals on Wednesday morning to make sure workers there know they are appreciated.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters and Albuquerque Police Department officers started at the Convention Center and drove to Lovelace Hospital. Once there, they flashed their lights and sirens and held signs to show their support.

The group then traveled to Presbyterian and UNM Hospitals.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video