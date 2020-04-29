First pregnant woman in New Mexico who tested positive for Coronavirus shares story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an exciting time, pregnancy and motherhood, except during the current health crisis. “I wasn’t expecting to go into the hospital until I was gonna have this baby,” says Kim Stidworthy, the first pregnant woman in the state to test positive for the coronavirus. She says it’s unclear just how the diagnosis will affect her baby.

At 20 weeks, Stidworthy got a scary diagnosis, “I’m 25 years old, what is happening right now. Like I’m supposed to have this perfect pregnancy journey for the first time and now this happens,” Stidworthy says.

On March 28, she found out she was the first pregnant woman in the state to test positive for coronavirus. “A physically hard disease and you’re struggling with your physical symptoms but what’s even worse is the mental toll,” Stidworthy says.

Just four days after returning to New Mexico from a family vacation, she started experiencing mild symptoms. “It just didn’t feel like anything different than a cold,” Stidworthy says. As time went on, “It was hard to catch my breath. I was pretty much bedridden,” Stidworthy says.

Stidworthy spent four days in the hospital separated from family, “When you’re in that position, you’re so so alone,” Stidworthy says. She’s sharing the experience with her unborn child, she says doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to not only treat her but to make sure her son was healthy. “Not that we’re completely out of the woods yet again they don’t have enough information to fully say how exactly how the virus affects infants in utero,” Stidworthy says.

Its been three weeks since she’s had any symptoms, “This had the hand of God all over it. My recovery and all that I can give that to God,” she says.

Now that she’s fully recovered, “I hope we have a very normal birth. I think I’ve gone through my share of bad through this pregnancy and I would like the rest of it to be smooth,” Stidworthy says.

At 25 weeks, Stidworthy says she will have monthly ultrasound appointments to monitor her baby’s growth. According to the CDC, mother-to-child transmission of coronavirus during pregnancy is unlikely but after birth, a newborn is susceptible to person-to-person spread.

