First doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doses of the Pfizer vaccine are arriving across the state. The University of New Mexico Hospital now has its first shipment and will begin giving shots to its frontline healthcare workers within the next few days. A hospital spokesperson says they expect to receive about 1,500 doses in the first delivery with more coming in the near future.

Also seeing its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine is the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington; The doses come as the area has been hit hard by the virus. 975 doses of the vaccine arrived Tuesday.

“I am very humbled by the speed and efficiency that has brought this vaccine to us,” said Clinical Scholar and Nursing Education Manager Trish Maule in an SJRMC news release. “This is something we desperately need and I am thankful that our hospital has the infrastructure to be able to offer the vaccine to our caregivers this early.”

Megan Hatch, Professional Resource Team RN, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 15, 2020 (Courtesy of San Juan Regional Medical Center)

The hospital is distributing vaccines to caregivers through a tiered approach with the second dose being administered three weeks after the first dose.

“Our healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 having been working tirelessly since March to provide care to patients hospitalized with COVID-19. But doing so requires all the tools we have available. We are strongly encouraging our caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves, save lives and be part of the beginning of the end of to this pandemic,” said Jeff Bourgeois in the same news release, San Juan Regional Medical Center President and CEO. “The COVID-19 vaccine is one more tool in our arsenal that we can use to reduce the spread of this virus and save lives.”

The box containing 975 doses of the vaccine is placed in the ultra-cold freezer on Dec. 15, 2020 (Courtesy of San Juan Regional Medical Center)

Inventory Control Coordinator Marc Rasmussen (left) and Pharmacy Manager Mark Winters receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipment at San Juan Regional Medical Center Tuesday (Courtesy of San Juan Regional Medical Center)



