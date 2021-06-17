First $10M ‘Vax to the Max Sweepstakes’ entry deadline today, 6:00 pm

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s first drawing of the $10 million in total prize money sweepstakes, as well as additional prizes and awards, is June 17, 2021, at 6 p.m. On Friday, June 18, 2021, the state will announce four winners of $250,000 who registered that they received the COVID-19 vaccination with the state.

To be eligible for the cash sweepstakes, New Mexicans who receive or have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations need to opt in to register and verify their personal and vaccine information for the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes online.

Eligibility

Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age; Must be a resident of the State of New Mexico; Must be registered on the Vax to the Max NM website; Must have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico to receive a “scratcher” ticket or participate in the vaccination site giveaways and regional drawings, and be fully vaccinated to be eligible for the final statewide drawing; and Must not be incarcerated.

Employees of the NMLA, the Governor’s Office, Governor appointees, and any members of these employees’ households are not eligible to participate in the Promotion.

Vaccinated New Mexicans who opt into the sweepstakes will be part of five weekly drawings beginning June 18, 2021. According to a press release from the governor’s office, each weekly drawing will award one winner $250,000 from each of New Mexico’s four public health regions for a total of $1 million in cash prizes each week.

Drawing Number Entry Deadline Date Drawing Date Prize Number of Winners 1 Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 18 2021 $250,000 4 (1 per region) 2 Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 $250,000 4 (1 per region) 3 Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 $250,000 4 (1 per region) 4 Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 $250,000 4 (1 per region) 5 Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 $250,000 4 (1 per region) 6 Friday, August 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 $5,000,000 1 (statewide)

A grand prize of $5 million will be awarded to one winner at the end of the sweepstakes in early August. New Mexicans who receive their vaccinations through providers who have partnered with the state’s registration system will be eligible to win various prizes.

Non-winning entries in the sweepstakes will carry over from one weekly drawing to the next drawing. A person may not win more than one $250,000 regional drawing, and all eligible participants will be eligible for the final $5 million drawing.