Fire crew, community raising money for firefighter in need of critical surgery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire crew and community are coming together to help support a young firefighter suddenly in need of a critical and expensive surgery.

“He’s a young guy with his whole life ahead of him. So, we’re trying to help him out as much as I can because I honestly miss him. I miss having him on my crew at work and I want to get him back,” said David Broshious, a firefighter with the Santa Fe Fire Department.

Broshious has worked with 27-year-old Marcos Schaumberg on the Santa Fe Fire Department for several years. In January, Schaumberg noticed he was having trouble breathing. “I was in Arizona for the weekend and I woke up coughing up blood and I went to the emergency room,” said Schaumberg.

Tests showed Schaumberg’s left lung was 90% collapsed. “My left diaphragm, the muscle is paralyzed because of the nerve damage. Therefore, it’s not allowing my lung to expand or contract at all or move any air so it’s just kind of bunched up in my chest,” said Schaumberg.

Ever since, Schaumberg has been in quarantine, also trying to recover from a fungal pneumonia infection, and he hasn’t been able to work. “I miss my job. You know it’s things like that people take for granted, just your health. I’ve been healthy my whole life, never really been sick. Then, at 27-years-old, all of a sudden I’m having this slew of health issues. It’s just something you take for granted, as simple as breathing,” said Schaumberg.

Schaumberg is in need of a critical surgery that can only be done by a nerve damage specialist in New Jersey. Schaumberg says it costs $15,000 upfront, and the total cost will likely be tens of thousands more.

To help, Schaumberg’s friends and crew partnered with the non-profit New Mexico Sol to help raise money. They’re hosting a digital raffle and live auction filled with items donated by local businesses and handcrafted art, decor, and furniture made by the crew and family members.

“It’s overwhelming, honestly. I would’ve never expected it to turn into what it has. They’ve been there for me, not only financially, but just checking up on me, emotionally, they’re kind of keeping me going,” said Schaumberg.

The virtual auction is now underway. People can also donate to the GoFundMe for Marcos.

