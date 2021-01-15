Financial Navigators Program offers free guidance to those impacted by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is offering guidance to people struggling with money trouble during the pandemic. Financial Navigators is a free program that advises people on how to prioritize their finances and connects them with social services and other resources that might help them.

According to the city’s website, Financial Navigation services will be delivered over the phone and the session length will depend on what the client wants to focus on but will last no more than 30 minutes. During the session, Navigators will work with clients to identify services to help address their financial concerns. Tactics may include:

Managing expenses:

Prioritizing payments and when to make them, including: Tips on negotiating with creditors, including credit card companies, student loan servicers, and personal and business lenders to pause payments without accruing interest; Determining if utility payments can be paused without disruption of service; and Considering options to leverage unemployment insurance and/or short term disability



Maximizing income:

Ensuring receipt of potential future federal payments such as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act; and

Providing guidance and connections to enrollment for unemployment insurance, food security benefits, rental assistance, utility assistance, childcare assistance, and other available resources

Managing Difficulties:

Eviction and foreclosure prevention

Domestic violence

Child abuse

Shelter and housing

The program is made possible by an $80,000 grant from a national nonprofit. The city says if you have questions about the Financial Navigator program, contact Isez J. Roybal, Legal Project Support Specialist, with the Legal Department’s Office of Policy at 505-768-4543 or ijroybal@cabq.gov.

For more information or to apply, visit cabq.gov/legal/financial-navigators/about-the-financial-navigators-program.