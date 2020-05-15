Live Now
Financial analysts raise questions about federal relief spending

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s fiscal and poliy analysts are raising some red flags about our federal relief spending for the coronavirus.

In a letter to the state’s department of finance and administration, the Legislative Finance Committee is worried that the nearly $1 billion in federal relief money the state got from the CARES Act isn’t going through the proper channels. The LFC says they’re concerned that there’s not an overall plan for spending this money to help keep programs stay afloat.

We’re told if there’s been any federal relief money spent, they don’t know how much or where its spent on because they haven’t received a formal notice. The LFC also adds that the state’s legislative body are the ones responsible to appropriate this large amount of relief money. News 13 reached out to the governor’s office for a comment, but did not hear back.

