Fifty-one new outdoor dining grants awarded to Albuquerque restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque announced its second round of outdoor dining grant award winners Saturday.

The grant program uses funding provided by the CARES Act to provide support to restaurants, cafes, and food trucks in setting up and operating outdoor options like public sidewalks, parklets, private parking lots, and limited street closures. For the second round of grant recipients, 51 restaurants were awarded, determined by a lottery system, a total of $180,500. Phase one and two total over $280,000 awarded to restaurants in the Albuquerque area.

This round of awardees include:

Sunset Grille & Bar

La Luz Coffee Hub

Pelican’s Restaurant

Pars Cuisine

Rude Boy Cookies

Soo Bak Seoul Bowl

Mazaya Cafe

High and Dry Brewing

Cocina Azul

El Viva Mexico Restaurant

Slate Street Cafe

Waffle House

Los Cuates

Fiestas Restaurant & Lounge

Milly’s

Burger 21

Left Turn Distilling

Leroy’s New Mexico

Duke City Kitchen

Nick & Jimmy’s Bar & Grill

66 Diner

Fuddruckers

Scalo

Grandma’s Diner

Toltec Brewing

Rolling On In

Gold Street Pizza

Lava Rock Brewing Company

Church Street Cafe

Red Velvet Underground Music Cafe

Monte Carlo Steakhouse

Juanita’s Comida Mexicana

Duke City Taco

El Taco Tote Mexican Grill

Neighbors Westside Bar and Grill

The Copper Lounge

Guaca Guaca Tacos & Beer

Bamboo Grill Vietnamese Cuisine

The Melting Pot

Tio David’s Peruvian Flavor

Thai Heritage & Vegan

Tomasita’s Albuquerque

Scarpa’s Brick Oven Pizza

St. Clair Winery and Bistro

Effingbar & Grill

Jason’s Deli

Bosque Brewing – Restoration Pizza

Farina Pizzeria

Garduño’s

Mario’s Pizza

The Range Cafe

Through the City of Albuquerque’s new outdoor dining grant program, the Economic Development Department has been working in coordination with other City departments to identify and provide financial support ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to local restaurants and cafes with viable plans to mitigate interruption in business.

Local businesses can find out more about the grant funding process on the City of Albuquerque’s website. Phase one of grant recipients were announced on August 1.