Fifty-one new outdoor dining grants awarded to Albuquerque restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque announced its second round of outdoor dining grant award winners Saturday.
The grant program uses funding provided by the CARES Act to provide support to restaurants, cafes, and food trucks in setting up and operating outdoor options like public sidewalks, parklets, private parking lots, and limited street closures. For the second round of grant recipients, 51 restaurants were awarded, determined by a lottery system, a total of $180,500. Phase one and two total over $280,000 awarded to restaurants in the Albuquerque area.
This round of awardees include:
- Sunset Grille & Bar
- La Luz Coffee Hub
- Pelican’s Restaurant
- Pars Cuisine
- Rude Boy Cookies
- Soo Bak Seoul Bowl
- Mazaya Cafe
- High and Dry Brewing
- Cocina Azul
- El Viva Mexico Restaurant
- Slate Street Cafe
- Waffle House
- Los Cuates
- Fiestas Restaurant & Lounge
- Milly’s
- Burger 21
- Left Turn Distilling
- Leroy’s New Mexico
- Duke City Kitchen
- Nick & Jimmy’s Bar & Grill
- 66 Diner
- Fuddruckers
- Scalo
- Grandma’s Diner
- Toltec Brewing
- Rolling On In
- Gold Street Pizza
- Lava Rock Brewing Company
- Church Street Cafe
- Red Velvet Underground Music Cafe
- Monte Carlo Steakhouse
- Juanita’s Comida Mexicana
- Duke City Taco
- El Taco Tote Mexican Grill
- Neighbors Westside Bar and Grill
- The Copper Lounge
- Guaca Guaca Tacos & Beer
- Bamboo Grill Vietnamese Cuisine
- The Melting Pot
- Tio David’s Peruvian Flavor
- Thai Heritage & Vegan
- Tomasita’s Albuquerque
- Scarpa’s Brick Oven Pizza
- St. Clair Winery and Bistro
- Effingbar & Grill
- Jason’s Deli
- Bosque Brewing – Restoration Pizza
- Farina Pizzeria
- Garduño’s
- Mario’s Pizza
- The Range Cafe
Through the City of Albuquerque’s new outdoor dining grant program, the Economic Development Department has been working in coordination with other City departments to identify and provide financial support ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to local restaurants and cafes with viable plans to mitigate interruption in business.
Local businesses can find out more about the grant funding process on the City of Albuquerque’s website. Phase one of grant recipients were announced on August 1.
