Festival organizers seeing jump in ‘virtual attendees’ as more events go online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With events canceled left and right because of the coronavirus, some organizations are taking their events to the digital stage. People go to the Bosque Chile Festival to drink some wine, taste the food, learn about the state’s famous pepper, and for the smell of roasting green chile, but this year, the coronavirus made sure that didn’t happen.

“We can’t offer those types of things,” said Carrie Moritomo with Community Engagement and Outreach with Bernalillo County. “We wanted to make sure that people still were able to participate in the core element and purpose of the festival.”

Instead, this year’s festival was held virtually over two days this past weekend. People were able to celebrate by shopping for products, catching cooking demonstrations, and listening to live bands over Facebook. “With it being virtual, it doesn’t matter if you’re in Colorado or Washington D.C.,” said Moritomo. “Anywhere, really, in the world.”

The Bosque Chile Festival wasn’t the only one to go digital. The BioPark’s landmark fundraiser ‘Run for the Zoo’ switched to a virtual run, Mudd Volleyball encouraged at-home games instead of the tournament and even the statewide Juneteenth celebration went to YouTube. But are people actually taking the time to log on and participate in these events?

“We had some of our presentations and entertainment with about 5,000 views,” said Moritomo, referring to the festival which was held for two days this year. “We look at some of those elements that we could potentially continue as a virtual component to the Bosque Chile Festival, either leading up activities or make and take things people can kind of do at home.”

That’s compared to around 4,000 people for last year’s one-day festival. The BioPark saw more than 4,000 virtual runners and more than $100,000 raised, but says it saw almost twice as many runners in the past.

Event organizers look forward to bringing in-person festivals and events back, but they say the pandemic has also taught them people still want to show up and have fun, even if it’s through a screen. While Bernalillo County doesn’t have any more virtual events in the near future, a number of other upcoming digital events can be found on Facebook.