Festival of Cranes canceled due to coronavirus

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another annual event has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Friends of the Bosque Del Apache canceled the 33rd Annual Festival of the Cranes which happens every November. It features a few thousand visitors and nearly 60,000 birds, normally a perfect opportunity for beautiful photos. The event is expected to pick back up in 2021.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞