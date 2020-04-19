Festival of Cranes canceled due to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Two local groups are launching a donation drive to get personal protective equipment to health care workers in New Mexico.

The Curse NM and Protect NM, an independent group of medical school students held their first drive-thru donation event. Businesses and individuals can donate homemade, surgical, procedural, or N-95 masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves.