Festival of Cranes canceled due to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another annual event has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Friends of the Bosque Del Apache canceled the 33rd Annual Festival of the Cranes which happens every November. It features a few thousand visitors and nearly 60,000 birds, normally a perfect opportunity for beautiful photos. The event is expected to pick back up in 2021.
