FEMA awards $15.5M to help in COVID-19 response

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several million dollars have been awarded to help with New Mexico’s response to COVID-19. FEMA is awarding $15.5 million to the New Mexico Department of Health. Funding will go toward buying personal protective equipment, ventilators, and lab supplies. It will also go toward leasing the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque as an alternate care site for COVID-19 patients. Right now, hospitals across the state are reaching capacity as we see a surge in cases.

