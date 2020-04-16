Live Now
US jobless claims top 22 million as Trump reveals economic recovery plan

Federal judge to decide if state violated Legacy Church’s First Amendment rights

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal court judge is deciding whether the governor violated an Albuquerque mega church’s First Amendment rights.

Head Pastor Steve Smothermon of Legacy Church claims in order to live stream Easter Sunday service, they needed more than five people inside the church. Under the governor’s order, only five people are allowed to gather at one time.

Churches were exempt from the order however, the governor added them to the state order the evening before Easter. Sothermon says they couldn’t pull off a service with only a few people physically at the church.

Thursday in court, he asked a judge to step in to allow churches to operate under the same rules as retail stores. The judge is expected to further discuss the issue in court on Friday.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞