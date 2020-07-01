FDA grants Kroger authorization for COVID-19 home collection test, will be available in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kroger Health announced on Wednesday, July 1 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit. The kit will be available to frontline associates across Kroger’s Family of Companies starting this week, based on medical need.

The Kroger Health COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit initially will be available in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia with other states to be added in the coming weeks. Kroger Health plans to expand the availability of the home collection kits to other companies and organizations in the next coming weeks in partnership with Gravity Diagnositcs which is a full-service clinical laboratory that is located in Covington, Kentucky.

Kroger is expecting to process up to 60,000 tests weekly by the end of July. The Kroger Health COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit is to be used under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional and is available at no cost to eligible patients who meet the established criteria for COVID-19 exposure or infection.

In a press release, Kroger Health states that patients will be able to access a website where they will answer screening questions, input their organization’s benefit code, and complete a clinical assessment. If they qualify, the patient will then be issued a prescription and the collection kit will be shipped to their home within 24 to 48 hours.

The kit includes a nasal swab, transport vial, instruction sheet, prepaid shipping label, and packing materials in order for the kit to be returned with a sample to the laboratory. Once the kit arrives to a patient, they will be able to be guided through the collection process by a healthcare professional via telehealth using a two-way video chat.

Patients can then send their sample to the laboratory through an overnight shipment to be processed which will take about 24 to 48 hours. If the results are negative for an active COVID-19 infection, results will be released to the patient’s electronic medical record portal.

If patient’s don’t consent to use the medical record portal they will be called instead. Patients whose results are positive will be contacted by a healthcare professional who will provide them with a recommended course of care.

The test results will only be accessible to the patient and will only be shared with their organization if the patient authorizes the release of the results. Kroger Health’s press release states that all results are reported to government health agencies which is required by law.