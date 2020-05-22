FBI: Child pornography posted in hacked Zoom meetings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI says people are hacking Zoom meetings and posting child sex abuse videos and child pronography. There have been 250 reports around the world one of them in Albuquerque.

Earlier this month, a group of 32 people was participating in a conference call with a non-profit corporation when they were targeted. “We were the secondary victims, the primary victim was the helpless subjected to this horrific attack and call on everyone to help authorities apprehend whoever is responsible,” said hacking victim Joseph Candelaria.

The FBI says to make your meeting private and require a password. They are encouraging anyone who may have fallen victim of this, to call their hotline at (505) 889-1300.

