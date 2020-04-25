Farmington to hold Cornavirus testing event

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) –There will be a large scale coronavirus testing event in Farmington on Sunday and Monday. It will be at McGee Park on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who has traveled to or lives in a county that has community spread is encouraged to get tested, along with essential workers, those with known contact with someone with COVID-19 and of course, anyone with symptoms.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss