Farmington to hold Cornavirus testing event

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) –There will be a large scale coronavirus testing event in Farmington on Sunday and Monday. It will be at McGee Park on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who has traveled to or lives in a county that has community spread is encouraged to get tested, along with essential workers, those with known contact with someone with COVID-19 and of course, anyone with symptoms.
