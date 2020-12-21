Farmington offering free COVID-19 testing this week

Coronavirus New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – McGee Park in Farmington is hosting free coronavirus testing this week. It will be open Tuesday afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. You can preregister at the state Health Department’s website.

According to a San Juan County Office of Emergency Management Facebook post, the Curative site continues to test seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Judy Nelson Elementary School in Kirtland.

McGee Park testing times:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 21 at McGee Park located at 41 Rd 5568 in Farmington from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

New Mexico reported 1,077 new coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday. That’s the lowest number since Nov. 15 when they reported 1,033. Sixteen additional COVID-related deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,171; Hospitalizations continue to show a decline with 820 patients reported Sunday.

