Farmington mayor declares local economy an emergency; calls for opening of all businesses

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett on Wednesday, April 15 declared the city to be an economic emergency area due to COVID-19.

Mayor Nate Duckett explains in the declaration that an economic disaster has occurred as the result of the governor’s public health order that defined businesses essential and non-essential. The city of Farmington states that this has caused the unjust discrimination against small businesses and specialized retailers.

The mayor states that these businesses employ, pay wages, and provide health care benefits to a large part of New Mexico’s workforce and the closures of these businesses has led to the highest levels of unemployment in the state’s history. The mayor goes on to state that this will lead to higher rates of poverty and will create negative outcomes for families.

In the declaration, the mayor commends the governor for her display of decisive leadership in the face of a global public health emergency by educating New Mexicans on the importance to flatten the curve and to protect the health care system by social distancing, preventative hygiene practices, and the stay-at-home order. Mayor Duckett is now calling on the governor to consider the immediate modification of public health orders to permit all businesses to reopen at 20% maximum occupancy while also practicing social distancing.

