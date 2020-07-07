Farmington food festival, competition to go on this year

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic isn’t stopping organizers from hosting the third northwest New Mexico local food summit. The Farmington Daily Times reports they plan to host most of it virtually but the even will offer different learning options for those interested. The main even, an ‘Iron Chef-style’ cook-off, will still occur in person. Judges will be socially distanced, everyone will wear masks and crowds won’t be allowed to gather in-person. The cook-off tasks chefs with using locally grown food from local farms.

