Farmington clinic offers treatment to patients without a primary care provider

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington now has a clinic for people who don’t have a regular doctor. The San Juan Regional Medical Center says a family physician and two nurse practitioners will treat patients released from the hospital as well as ER and urgent care patients. The hospital says 30% to 40% of its patients don’t have a primary care provider and they’ve seen a greater need for this kind of facility during the pandemic.

“Our experience with the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a disproportionate impact on local Native American populations, along with other at-risk populations. As a community owned and operated hospital, San Juan Regional Medical Center is committed to being a catalyst in addressing health disparities and being part of solutions to make positive impacts on social determinants of health,” said Jeff Bourgeois in a news release Monday, President and CEO of San Juan Regional Medical Center.

According to the same news release, the clinic is located across the street from San Juan Regional Medical Center at 656 West Maple Street. According to the same news release, for children and adolescent patients who are in need of primary care services, contact San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics at 505-609-6700. For more information on the clinic, visit sanjuanregional.com/family-medicine-farmington, or call the clinic directly at 505-609-2990.

