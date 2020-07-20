Farmington announces air service at Four Corners Regional Airport on hold

Four Corners Regional Airport (image courtesy City of Farmington)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Farmington has announced that air service to the Four Corners Regional Airport will be delayed to the spring of 2021 at least. This comes as flights nationwide are decreased due to travel restrictions in several states from the coronavirus.

“We are eager to bring air service back to our community when the time is right,” said Four Corners Regional Airport Manager Mike Lewis in a press release. “This unexpected increase in the pandemic has caused a temporary shift in the business climate for many industries. The risk of trying to establish and grow air service at Four Corners Regional Airport during this unprecedented, uncertain time would not be in the best interest of our community or our airline partners. Wen the time comes, we will be ready to move full speed ahead to successfully bring regional jet service back to the Four Corners.”

